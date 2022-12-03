Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the people of Gujarat want to continue with development streak. PM Modi said on Twitter, that he has received tremendous affection everywhere he travelled in Gujarat over the last few days.

"Over the last few days, I've travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat. Wherever I went, I have received tremendous affection. People have seen the development in the last two decades and want this trajectory to continue," PM Modi said in the tweet. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Ahmedabad, which as per sources, was attended by more than 10 lakh people.

With attendees of over 10 lakhs, it was Prime Minister's largest and longest roadshow in the country, as it spanned around 50 kilometres and passed through as many as 14 Vidhan Sabha seats-- 13 from Ahmedabad and one in Gandhinagar. As the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on December 5, the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaigning across 93 constituencies.

Gujarat saw over 60 per cent voting in the first phase of assembly elections that were held on Thursday. The voting began at 8 am and concluded at 5 pm with the highest voter turnaround in the Narmada district at 73.02 per cent, followed by Tapi (72.32 pc). The third highest polling took place in Morbi (67.65).

Amreli saw 57.06 per cent voting, Bharuch (63.08), Bhavnagar (57.81), Botad (57.15), Dangs (64.84), Devbhumi Dwarka (59.11), Gir Somnath (61.97), Jamnagar (56.09), Junagadh (56.95), Kachchh (55.54), Navsari (66.62), Porbandar (53.84), Rajkot (59.47), Surat (60.17), Surendranagar (60.71) and Valsad (65.29). The fate of 788 candidates in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts has been sealed in ballot boxes. The voter turnout was over 59 per cent till 5 pm yesterday.

The total eligible electorate in the first phase had 1,24,33,362 male and 1,1,5,42,811 female voters. The second phase of polling will be held on December 5 and results will be declared on December 8 along with that of the Himachal Pradesh elections. (ANI)

