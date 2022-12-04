Indonesia raises volcano warning to highest level - Kompas TV
Updated: 04-12-2022
Indonesia has increased to the highest level a warning issued after the Semeru volcano on Java island erupted on Sunday, Kompas TV reported.
The evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun, a top regional administrator, Thoriqul Haq, told the broadcaster.
