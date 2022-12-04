Left Menu

Punjab Police arrests two alleged smugglers, recovers 10 AK-47 rifles

Punjab Police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and ten 0.30 bore pistols.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 14:53 IST
Punjab Police arrests two alleged smugglers, recovers 10 AK-47 rifles
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the view of Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann's ongoing drive against the anti-social elements, the police has arrested two alleged drug smugglers and recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and 30 bore pistols. Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar arrested the two Rajasthan-based drug smugglers-- Sukhvir Singh and Bindu Singh -- after recovering 13 Kg heroin from their possession near Verka Bypass in Amritsar on November 21. This further led to the arrest of their two more aides, identified as Manpreet Singh and Balkar Singh alias Lovepreet Singh, both resident of Guru Harsahai in Ferozepur, from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, where they were staying in rented accommodation.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Based on revelations of arrested drug smugglers, the CI Amritsar police teams in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, had recovered 5 AK-47 rifles and 5 foreign made. 30-bore pistols along with 9 magazines concealed near a pillar in the area of forward Post Teerath in Ferozepur. "Acting swiftly on the specific inputs from CI Amritsar, BSF has recovered another chunk of five AK-47 rifles and five foreign-made .30 bore pistols along with 19 magazines concealed in the area of Border Outpost Jagdish in Ferozepur on Friday late evening," he said.

AIG Amarjit Singh Bajwa said, "As per preliminary investigations, the arrested persons used to smuggle the consignment of drugs and weapons from their Pakistani associates to deliver them to different states in the country." Further investigations are on, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022