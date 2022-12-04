Left Menu

CM Gehlot approves creation of 42 non teaching posts in RUHS, Jaipur

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approved the creation of 42 non-teaching posts at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the creation of 42 non-teaching posts at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur. To realize the concept of Nirogi Rajasthan, Gehlot has been working for the continuous expansion of the medical and health sector.

According to the proposal, "2 posts of Assistant Registrar, 1st Assistant Accounts Officer, 1st Deputy Legal Counsel, 1-1st post of Senior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant and Information Assistant, 5 posts of Assistant Section Officer, 3 posts of Senior Assistant, 5 posts of Junior Assistant in the University. 15 and 7 posts of Class IV employees have been created." With this decision of Gehlot, the administrative work in the university will be conducted more smoothly. It is worth mentioning that due to the continuous increase in the enrollment of students and the number of affiliated colleges at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, approval has been given to increase the number of non-teaching posts. (ANI)

