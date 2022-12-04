Govt would provide best tech equipment to meet operational challenges: MoS Home Rai at 58th BSF Raising Day

Border Security Force (BSF), the country's first line of defence, on Sunday organised a ceremonial parade, at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on the occasion of its 58th Raising Day. For the first time in the history of 57 years, the ceremonial Raising Day Parade was organised in Amritsar, in a rich traditional atmosphere of fervour and gaiety.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai took salute of the impressive parade as the Chief Guest. Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, senior officers from Army, Civil Administration, Punjab Police and GNDU Amritsar were also among the special invitees present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Rai said that the government would leave no stone unturned in providing the best technological equipment and infrastructure to meet the operational challenges.

The Union Minister lauded the glittering performance of the parade and the decision to organize the event in the holy city of Amritsar. Paying rich tributes to the Bravehearts of BSF who laid down their lives in the line of duty, he reminisced about the role of BSF in various historic events like the 1971 War, when BSF personnel fought bravely against a numerically superior force despite being in the nascent stage of its raising. MoS Home Rai further lauded the role of BSF as "India's First Line of Defence", the various welfare measures that have been implemented in the forces by the Government of India, and talked of the contribution and sacrifices of personnel during various natural calamities.

During his address, DG BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh assured that every Seema Prahari will strive to protect the sovereignty of the nation's borders even to the peril of their lives while also referring to BSF's achievements, new initiatives and preparations to deal with future challenges arising out of the dynamic geo-political neighbourhood. DG BSF also emphasized the achievements of various formations and institutions of BSF in the areas of operations, sports, adventure, welfare, bilateral cooperation with neighbouring countries and various other fields.

DG BSF made special mention of the steps taken to curb the prevailing threat of drone intrusions from Pakistan on various parts of the western border and also about initiatives taken to curb smuggling activities on the India-Bangladesh border. Border Security Force, the world's largest border guarding force is deployed along 6386.36 km of International Border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. On this occasion, the Seema Praharis reiterate their commitment to the nation and its motto.

During the parade, contingents drawn from different frontiers of the Border Security Force marched past the saluting base, showcasing the Seema Praharis' valour, saga and commitment to the nation. The parade comprised a march past of 12 foot contingents including a Mahila Prahari contingent, decorated officers & troops, the famed Camel Contingent and Camel Band, mounted columns, Dog Squad and Communication contingent displaying the technological advances made by the force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)