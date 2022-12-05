Left Menu

Adani Green commissions 3rd hybrid plant in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL on Monday announced commissioning of its third hybrid power plant in Rajasthan having generating capacity of 450 megawatts MW.With this, AGEL said it has become the worlds largest wind-solar hybrid power developer with an operational capacity of 1,440 MW.AGEL has commissioned its third wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:10 IST
Adani Green commissions 3rd hybrid plant in Rajasthan
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday announced commissioning of its third hybrid power plant in Rajasthan having generating capacity of 450 megawatts (MW).

With this, AGEL said it has become the ''world's largest wind-solar hybrid power developer'' with an operational capacity of 1,440 MW.

''AGEL has commissioned its third wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer. The combined operational generation capacity of this newly commissioned hybrid power plant is 450 MW. The plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI at Rs 2.67/kwh for 25 years,'' AGEL said in a statement.

This project consists of 420 MW solar and 105 MW wind plants.

In May 2022, AGEL had operationalized India's first hybrid power plant of 390 MW, followed by a 600 MW co-located hybrid power plant in Jaisalmer.

The company's operational hybrid power generation capacity has reached 1,440 MW-mark, while the total operational generation capacity is 7.17 GW.

AGEL has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with an overall portfolio of 20.4 GW including operating, under construction and awarded assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022