Adani Green commissions 3rd hybrid plant in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday announced commissioning of its third hybrid power plant in Rajasthan having generating capacity of 450 megawatts (MW).

With this, AGEL said it has become the ''world's largest wind-solar hybrid power developer'' with an operational capacity of 1,440 MW.

''AGEL has commissioned its third wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer. The combined operational generation capacity of this newly commissioned hybrid power plant is 450 MW. The plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI at Rs 2.67/kwh for 25 years,'' AGEL said in a statement.

This project consists of 420 MW solar and 105 MW wind plants.

In May 2022, AGEL had operationalized India's first hybrid power plant of 390 MW, followed by a 600 MW co-located hybrid power plant in Jaisalmer.

The company's operational hybrid power generation capacity has reached 1,440 MW-mark, while the total operational generation capacity is 7.17 GW.

AGEL has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with an overall portfolio of 20.4 GW including operating, under construction and awarded assets.

