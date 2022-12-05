Left Menu

Assembly bypolls: Odisha's Padampur sees 65.28 pc turnout till 3 pm

The polling for bypolls was held along with voting for the second phase of assembly polls in Gujarat.

Assembly bypolls: Odisha's Padampur sees 65.28 pc turnout till 3 pm
Odisha's Padampur recorded the highest voter turnout of 65.28 per cent till 3 pm among the six assembly bypolls in five states that were held on Monday. The polling for bypolls was held along with voting for the second phase of assembly polls in Gujarat.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Chhattisgarh's Bhanurpratappur recorded a voter turnout of 64.86 per cent. Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 48 per cent while 54.95 per cent voters had cast their vote in Sardarshahar in Rajasthan by 3 pm and 40.20 per cent in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh.

Rampur in Uttar Pradesh reported the lowest voter turnout at 26.32 per cent. Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh also went to the polls.

Polling in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency was mandated following the demise of the sitting MP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav in October. The party has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from the seat. She is pitted against BJP's former MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya. (ANI)

