J-K: 17 injured as bus turns turtle in Rajouri
The accident took place near the Tarkhundi village in the Manjakote block of the Rajouri district.
At least 17 people got injured after a bus-turned turtle in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
The injured have been rushed to hospital. (ANI)
