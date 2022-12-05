Left Menu

Manipur: Drug smuggling attempt foiled by Asam Rifles

Modi Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) foiled the smuggling of Drugs in Chandel District

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:18 IST
The unit of Assam Rifles with the seized drugs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A drug smuggling attempt was foiled in the Chandel district of Manipur, by the Modi battalion of the Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), informed the Assam Rifles. The Assam Rifles had launched a special operation based on a specific input regarding the move of contraband items in Libung, Chandel District.

While carrying out a specific search of the area and roadside, the team discovered a bag concealed under thick foliage containing 15 soap cases of Brown Sugar. The seized 15 soap cases contained approx 600 gms of Brown Sugar, which was worth Rs 42 lakhs.

The seized contraband was handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

