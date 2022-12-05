Left Menu

Ukrainian president: air defences shot down most Russian missiles

Ukrainian president: air defences shot down most Russian missiles

Air defences shot down most of the Russian missiles fired at Ukraine on Monday and energy workers have already begun work on restoring power supplies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Russia carried out the latest in a wave of air strikes on Ukraine on Monday, destroying homes in the south and knocking out power in the north and killing at least two people, Ukrainian officials said.

