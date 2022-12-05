Abhinav Pratap Singh appointed private secretary to Minister Scindia

Abhinav Pratap was appointed private secretary to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, informed a press release by the Department of Personnel and Training on Monday.

According to the release, Singh (IPoS 2011) has been appointed deputy secretary in the Ministry of Culture, under the Central Staffing Scheme, as well as the private secretary to the minister for Civil Aviation and Steel in the Ministry of Civil Aviation at the level of deputy secretary.

"The appointment has been made at level 12 of the pay matrix for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or on a co-terminus basis with the minister or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary to the Minister or until further orders, whichever event occurs the earliest," the release stated. (ANI)

