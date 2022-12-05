Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2105 hours: DEL22 BIZ-PMI-SERVICES India's services sector output growth hits 3-month high in Nov on strong demand New Delhi: India's services sector output growth touched a three-month high in November as business inflows rose markedly amid accommodative demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Monday.

DCM62 BIZ-GST-DECRIMINALISATION GST council to consider decriminalisation of GST law in Dec 17 meet New Delhi: The GST Council in its next meeting is likely to discuss decriminalisation of offences under GST law, along with raising the threshold of launching prosecution to Rs 20 crore, from Rs 5 crore at present, officials said on Monday.

DEL72 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee falls 52 paise to close at 81.85 against US dollar on forex outflows, firm crude Mumbai: The rupee pared its initial gains to settle down by 52 paise at a nearly two-week low of 81.85 against the US dollar on Monday weighed down by weak domestic markets, forex outflows and a rise in crude oil prices.

DEL75 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex slips nearly 34 pts on profit taking in oil, auto stocks Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex fell for the second straight session on Monday in a volatile trade due to profit taking in oil, IT and auto stocks ahead of the RBI policy announcement on December 7.

DEL43 BIZ-RBI-MPC RBI's monetary policy committee starts deliberations amid expectations of moderate rate hike Mumbai: The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel on Monday started brainstorming for the next round of monetary policy amid expectations of a moderate interest rate hike of 25-35 basis points as inflation has started showing signs of easing and economic growth tapering.

DCM63 BIZ-FUTURE RETAIL FRL's digital database prior to insolvency not available for verification, says Compliance Officer New Delhi: Future Retail's structured digital database prior to the corporate insolvency resolution process has not been available for verification for the quarter that ended September due to various reasons, including non-cooperation from erstwhile management and lack of administrative arrangements, the company's newly-appointed company secretary and compliance officer said in a regulatory filing.

DEL34 BIZ-DRI-PM Modi stresses on use of latest tech to track economic offenders New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on revenue intelligence officers adapting latest global best practices in technology to track down economic offenders to protect the country's economy.

DEL51 BIZ-LD FM-DRUG TRAFFICKING Go after big fish, nab global mafia in drug trafficking cases: Sitharaman to DRI officers New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked enforcement agencies to go after 'big fish' and nab those global mafia who control the operation of sending 'mountains' of illegal drugs into the country.

DEL76 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 227; silver jumps Rs 1,166 New Delhi: Gold price rose by Rs 227 to Rs 54,386 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

