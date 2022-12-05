We must look for newer markets for Indian millets: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday called for looking at newer markets for Indian millets to push exports.

He also said that there is a need for more research and focus on standards for the sector.

''We must look for newer markets and destinations. Research is required to see newer varieties,'' he said here at an international buyer-seller meet on millets.

The minister also called for greater participation of industry besides focusing on boosting productivity of millets.

Millets help in reducing carbon emission besides promoting growth of agriculture.

''Let's become the global capital of millets,'' he added.

Speaking at the event, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that there is a huge scope to boost millet exports from India.

''We can achieve the target of USD 100 billion in 2-3 years from USD 15 million, he said.

He said that the ministry will be organising several such buyer-seller meets in India and abroad to promote millets.

''I am sure the culture of growing and consume millets will increase over the next few years,'' the secretary said.

The conclave was a pre-launch event of the 'International Year of Millets 2023.

India is one of the leading producers of millets in the world with an estimated share of around 41 per cent in the global production.

As per FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), world production of millets in 2020 was 30.464 million metric tonnes (MMT) and India's share was 12.49 MMT, which is 41 per cent of the total millet production.

India recorded 27 per cent growth in millet production in 2021-22 as compared to millet production of 15.92 MMT in previous year.

India's top five millet producing states are Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Share of export of millets is nearly 1 per cent in the total millet production.

Exports of millets from India include mainly whole grain, while the export of value-added products of millets is negligible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)