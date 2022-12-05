Ukraine says it shot down over 60 Russian missiles

Ukraine's air force said Monday it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles that Russia fired on in its latest barrage against Ukraine.

It was the latest onslaught as part of Moscow's new, stepped-up campaign that has largely targeted Ukrainian infrastructure and disrupted supplies of power, water and heat in the country as winter looms.

Early indications showed Russia fired 38 cruise missiles from ships in the Caspian Sea and from the southern Russian region of Rostov. Another 22 Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from its Black Sea fleet, Ukraine's air force said on its Telegram page.

The attack also involved Russian long-range bombers, fighter jets and guided missiles, it said.

"In total, more than 60 invaders' missiles were shot down!" the statement said.

