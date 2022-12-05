'Alarming' levels of communal polarisation destroy foundations of India's G20 presidency theme: CPIM

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday questioned the credibility of the 'One-Earth-One-Family' theme of India's G20 presidency, claiming the ''alarming'' levels of communal polarisation ''destroy the foundations'' of the declaration announced by the prime minister.

The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam does not mean imposing uniformity but the recognition of a global family where social pluralities are celebrated, said a statement released by the party on Yechury's intervention at a meeting held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday to discuss India's preparations for the G-20 summit next year.

''The credibility of the theme announced by the PM is crucially dependent upon creating a society and a political structure which is based on equality for all,'' Yechury said, according to the statement.

''The current alarming levels of communal polarization based on vicious campaigns of hate, terror and violence destroy the foundations of the declaration announced by the PM. Our economic slowdown is plunging deeper with alarmingly growing levels of unemployment and poverty,'' he said.

He further said social injustices against women, dalits, adivasis and marginal sections of society are multiplying and the constitutional guarantees of democratic rights and civil liberties are severely circumscribed by treating all expressions of dissent as ''anti-national''.

Yechury also seemed to play down the excitement being built around India's G-20 presidency, stating that it is a ''rotating presidency.'' ''Every country in the G20 will automatically be the President when their turn comes,'' he said. He said the realisation of the theme announced by the government will be determined by ''correcting'' these current alarming trends in social, political and economic spheres.

''The government must work towards realizing this objective if the world has to recognize these declared objectives of India's G20 Presidency,'' he said. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of States or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)