White House says it is not surprised on Russian reaction to oil price cap
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 02:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Monday that it was not surprised by Russia's reaction to the West's price cap on oil from the country.
Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the cap can be adjusted over time to prevent Russia from profiting from the war in Ukraine while keeping Russian crude in the market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Ukraine
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- West
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Russians pounding frontline positions with artillery
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: UN warns of disaster as nuclear plant shelled
WRAPUP 1-'Playing with fire' UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant
WRAPUP 1-'Playing with fire' UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant
WRAPUP 2-'Playing with fire': UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant