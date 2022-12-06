Left Menu

White House says it is not surprised on Russian reaction to oil price cap

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2022 02:19 IST
The White House said on Monday that it was not surprised by Russia's reaction to the West's price cap on oil from the country.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the cap can be adjusted over time to prevent Russia from profiting from the war in Ukraine while keeping Russian crude in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

