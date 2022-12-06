Left Menu

Pakistan intruder shot dead by BSF in Rajasthan

The Pak Rangers on Tuesday refused to accept the body of the unknown intruder who tried to enter the Indian territory on the previous day, sources inform.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 09:57 IST
Pakistan intruder shot dead by BSF in Rajasthan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man trying to cross over to India territory from the Pakistan side was shot dead by jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the international border in Rajasthan adjoining Karanpur of Sri Ganganagar late on Monday night. A senior BSF officer confirmed that the incident took place at 14 S village, near the Harmukh check post in Sriganganagar.

Pakistan Rangers have refused to accept the body of the unknown intruder who tried to enter Indian territory on the previous day, according to sources. A senior officer confirmed that the incident occurred at 14 S village near the Harmukh check post in Sri Ganganagar city of Rajasthan.

"Alert BSF troops neutralised an intruder coming from Pakistan at the international border near Harmukh check post on Monday. The intruder crossed over to the Indian side and started moving towards the fence. The body was recovered during the search operation," he said on Monday. The BSF troops on patrolling duty warned the intruder not to move forward, but he added he did not pay any heed and kept moving towards the fence.

The troops later fired and neutralised the intruder and foiled the infiltration attempt, the official added mentioning that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. "We have informed Pakistan rangers about the incident but they are verifying the identity of the intruder. If they refused to accept the body then it will be cremated as per protocol. We are waiting for official confirmation or denial from the Pakistan side," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022