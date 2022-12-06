Jharkhand: Man held for killing cousin for land, kin and friends, too, nabbed

In a shocking incident from Jharkhand's Khunti district, a man, in a bid to grab land, abducted his cousin and killed him along with his family and friends, police sources said on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kanu Munda, a resident of the Itthe village in the Murhu police station area of the district. Police said he was abducted and they were on the lookout for him.

Over the course of the investigation, the police detained the deceased Kanu's cousin, Sagar Munda, for questioning. He and his wife, as well as friends, confessed to the murder, the sources further informed. Based on the confession of Sagar Munda, a case against several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Sagar's brother Sinu Munda, his friend Amarjit Purti, Jayamsih Odeya, resident of Tiltila Bhursudih, Anmol Tuti, a resident of Khunti Kamanta Serengdih and his wife Sagar's wife Chandmani Gudiya.

Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Naushad Alam Ansari held a press conference on the incident saying, "Sagar Munda, along with his brother, wife and friends had planned to kidnap Kanu, 15 days ago, in the bid of grab his land." "On December 1, the criminals abducted Kanu. After a lot of effort, when nothing was found about Kanu, the relatives lodged a complaint with the police," he further said.

"In view of the seriousness of the incident, on the instructions of the SP, a raiding team was formed under the leadership of sub-divisional police officer Amit Kumar to investigate the incident," SP Alam further said. "All the six accused involved in the murder have been arrested," he said.

Following the arrest, the accused revealed the modus operandi of the murder. They abducted and killed Kanu Munda on December 1 and hid his body in the Kumang Gopla forest, police said.

The SP further informed, "The body of the deceased was recovered in the presence of a deputy magistrate." "All the accused persons confessed to their crime and an SUV, two blood-stained weapons, a spade, mobile phone and other items used in the crime were recovered," the SP said.

"There have already been some criminal cases against some of the accused", a police source said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)