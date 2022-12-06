Left Menu

MP: 8-yr-old boy falls into borewell in Betul, rescue operations underway

PTI | Betul | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:40 IST
MP: 8-yr-old boy falls into borewell in Betul, rescue operations underway
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy fell into a 400-feet deep borewell while playing on a field at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm at Mandavi village, an official said.

The boy Tanmay Diyawar was playing on the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni said.

The rescue operations have started and earthmoving machines have been brought in to dig the area, he said, adding that arrangements have been made to provide oxygen to the boy.

The child is stuck at the depth of around 60 feet in the borewell, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022