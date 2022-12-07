Left Menu

Hungary govt to take away "extra profits" of MOL on fuel sales -PM Orban on Facebook

Updated: 07-12-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 16:44 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
Hungary's government will take away the "extra profits" of oil and gas group MOL on fuel sales, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Facebook on Wednesday, a day after his government scrapped a price cap on car fuels amid a shortage.

"In the past days, the oil sanctions of Brussels took effect and what we had been afraid of, has actually happened. From now on there are sanctions prices on petrol across entire Europe," Orban said, adding that in Hungary the government will take away the extra profits generated by this and redirect it to the state budget.

