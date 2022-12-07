Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress leader and businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala resigns from party

He sent his registration letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior party leader Sachin Pilot and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, besides PCC chief GS Dotasra stating that he tried to serve the party through various activities but in vain.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 16:51 IST
Rajasthan Congress leader and businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala resigns from party
Businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala (Photo: Twitter/ Riju Jhunjhunwala). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader and businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party stating personal reasons. Riju Jhunjhunwala contested the Lok Sabha elections from Ajmer in 2019.

He sent his registration letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Senior party leader Sachin Pilot and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that he tried to serve the party through various activities but in vain. Jhunjhunwala tweeted "With a lot of serious thought and a bit of a heavy heart. @ashokgehlot51 @SachinPilot @INCIndia @INCRajasthan @GovindDotasra" and attached his letter on the post.

He in his letter further stated that he would continue to serve the people of Rajasthan with full zeal in times to come. "I have tried my best to serve the party through various activities but in vain. While I continue with my commitment to serve the people of Rajasthan with full zeal in times to come, I'm unable to add my value towards this mission through the party," read Riju's resignation letter.

Riju also said that he would be available for whatever good he could do for the people of Ajmer and Bhilwara through his foundation. "I will always be available for whatever good I can do for the people of Bhilwara and Ajmer through my foundation and always be available for any good cause regardless of party or ideology- as long as it helps my party," Riju's letter read.

"I have the highest possible regards for @ashokgehlot51 ji and @SachinPilot ji. The reasons for my resignation are purely personal. The effort bring out in by @RahulGandhi ji for the #BharatJodoYatra is praiseworthy," he tweeted. Meanwhile, the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Khel Sankul in Jhalawar, Rajasthan today.

Earlier on Sunday evening, a video of the impromptu dance performance surfaced on social media, showing Rahul, Gehlot and Pilot holding hands and dancing with folk artists on the stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022