Left Menu

Western officials in talks with Turkey over oil tanker delays - UK

Western officials are in talks with Turkish counterparts to resolve an oil tanker queues off Turkey, a UK Treasury official said, after the G7 and European Union rolled out new restrictions aimed at Russian oil exports on Dec. 5. "The U.K., US and EU are working closely with the Turkish government and the shipping and insurance industries to clarify the implementation of the Oil Price Cap and reach a resolution, the official told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 21:15 IST
Western officials in talks with Turkey over oil tanker delays - UK

Western officials are in talks with Turkish counterparts to resolve an oil tanker queues off Turkey, a UK Treasury official said, after the G7 and European Union rolled out new restrictions aimed at Russian oil exports on Dec. 5.

"The U.K., US and EU are working closely with the Turkish government and the shipping and insurance industries to clarify the implementation of the Oil Price Cap and reach a resolution, the official told Reuters. "There is no reason for ships to be denied access to the Bosporus Straits for environmental or health and safety concerns."

U.S. officials did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. At least 20 oil tankers continue to face delays to cross from Russia's Black Sea ports to the Mediterranean as operators race to adhere to new Turkish insurance rules rolled out earlier in the month.

Western insurers say the requirements go beyond what had previously been needed to transit the area and an official with the coalition of G7 countries and Australia said the delays were not caused by a G7 Russian oil price cap measure aimed a depriving Moscow of wartime revenue. Oil prices were largely steady after rising earlier in the trading session as the delays added to uncertainty in the market. (Reporting By Alistair Smout and Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022