Trump Criticizes U.K.'s Chagos Islands Agreement: A Diplomatic Tug-Of-War

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized British PM Keir Starmer's decision to lease the Diego Garcia air base on the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Trump warned against giving away control of the base, crucial for military operations. The U.K. and U.S. support the 2025 agreement amid diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 03:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's lease agreement on the Chagos Islands, particularly the strategically significant Diego Garcia air base.

The agreement involves transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining control over Diego Garcia. Trump argued against the lease, emphasizing the base's importance for potential military operations.

Despite Trump's comments, both the U.K. and U.S. have expressed support for the 2025 agreement, viewing it as essential for their security and diplomatic relations. Talks are planned between the U.S. and Mauritius to discuss the deal further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

