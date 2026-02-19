Trump Criticizes U.K.'s Chagos Islands Agreement: A Diplomatic Tug-Of-War

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's lease agreement on the Chagos Islands, particularly the strategically significant Diego Garcia air base.

The agreement involves transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining control over Diego Garcia. Trump argued against the lease, emphasizing the base's importance for potential military operations.

Despite Trump's comments, both the U.K. and U.S. have expressed support for the 2025 agreement, viewing it as essential for their security and diplomatic relations. Talks are planned between the U.S. and Mauritius to discuss the deal further.

(With inputs from agencies.)