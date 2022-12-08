HP polls: Independent candidate Ashish Sharma wins from Hamirpur
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Independent candidate Ashish Sharma on Thursday won from the Hamirpur assembly seat by defeating his Congress rival.
Sharma defeated Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma by a margin of 12,899 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
