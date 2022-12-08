NH upgradation works in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh worth Rs 1121.95Cr approved

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets informed that construction of 2-laning with paved shoulder of Amethi Bypass (NH-931) in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh has been approved with a budget of Rs 283.86 crore. He said this project will facilitate traffic, Transportation of agricultural produce will be easy and iIt will prove to be helpful in trade and industrial development, which will give a boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

Shri Gadkari said in Chhattisgarh, upgradation work to 2-lane with paved shoulder configuration on NH-130D in Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts under EPC mode has been approved at a cost of Rs.322.40 Crore. He said this project will eliminate the present inconvenience and ensure safe and efficient movement of National Highway traffic in highly sensitive area of Chhattisgarh.

The Minister said the development of the section will lead to overall improvement in the efficiency of long route traffic and freight movement thereby ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow.

Apart from this, the implementation of the project will improve the infrastructure in the region, which will ultimately lead to overall economic development of the region, he added.

Shri Gadkari informed the construction of Balrampur bypass with 2-lane footpath on NH-730 in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh has been approved under EPC mode at a cost of Rs.515.69 crore. The project will ensure smooth flow of traffic on NH-330 and NH-730 without entering the congested Balrampur city.

