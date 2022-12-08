Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi reaches Sawai Madhopur, her birthday to be celebrated in Ranthambhore

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:51 IST
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi reaches Sawai Madhopur (Grab from visuals/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Thursday as the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Rajasthan, party leaders said. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Rajasthan, and after arriving at Jaipur airport on Thursday afternoon, she flew to Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter.

She will be staying in Sher Bagh Hotel of Ranthambhore, and her birthday will be celebrated there on Friday, they said. Upon arrival, Sonia Gandhi was welcomed by administration and police department officials.

Her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reached Sawai Madhopur via road and joined her mother, they said. "They will be staying in Ranthambhore, and celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday on December 9," party leaders said.

The local administration has made all possible arrangements to ensure the safety of Sonia Gandhi and her family. Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan from the Jhalawar district on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

