Drugs worth Rs 7 crore seized in Assam, three held

30,000 banned Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of heroin were recovered from the two vehicles.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Karbi Anglong (Assam), December 9: Three drug peddlers were arrested and a huge contraband of drugs worth Rs 7 crores was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the police said on Friday. Officials said that based on a tip off, a team of Karbi Anglong police led by the Superintendent of Police of Karbi Anglong district and John Das, SDPO of Bokajan on Thursday night launched an operation and intercepted two trucks bearing registration number NL-02N-3758 and MN-01-9912 at Khatkhati area.

They said that during the search, 30,000 banned Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of heroin were recovered from the two vehicles. "We have arrested three persons for carrying contraband drugs. The estimated value of the seized drugs is around Rs 7 crore," John Das, SDPO of Bokajan said.

The arrested persons were identified as Islam Uddin (29 years old), Md Samir (33 years old), and Md Manaobi (35 years old) and they are hailing from Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

