Karnataka Govt to use ITMS technology to manage Bengaluru traffic

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced the sanction of five more new traffic police stations in the next few days.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:24 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced the sanction of five more new traffic police stations in the next few days. "Five new traffic police stations will come up in the Dark area (traffic black spots) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) technology will be used here. It will identify any traffic violations and will put an end to the stopping of vehicle riders, harassment, corruption and other problems for the riding public," CM Bommai said addressing the media persons in Bengaluru.

He also said that the ITMS will also levy taxes and would come with a provision for traffic synchronisation. "The traffic synchronisation has already been done from Minerva Circle up to the Town Hall," he added. CM Bommai further added that the synchronisation work has already begun in other places as well.

"A traffic meeting was held today (December 8) in which instructions were issued to do the synchronisation on 12 high-density corridors to ensure smooth flow of traffic," Bommai said adding that the directions have been issued to streamline a few junctions including Goraguntepalya, Silk Board and KR Puram. "In the coming days, apart from road development, even traffic management will be improved," he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka CM further said that a new traffic system has also come into being as they have now created the post of special commissioner for traffic, for which the government has appointed traffic management expert MA Salim. "The traffic management expert and a PhD holder, M.A.Salim has been appointed for the newly created post. Already, he has brought several changes in traffic management," Bommai said.

Notably, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar, Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana, MLA Rizwan Arshad, MLC T.A.Saravana, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, Bengaluru City' Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy and others were also present during CM Bommai's media address. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

