Finland's OL3 nuclear reactor faces new delay in blow to power supply

The resumption of test production, as well as permanent output at Finland's new Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power reactor, have again been postponed, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Friday, in a further blow to the country's energy security.

TVO in October revealed that cracks were found

in the OL3 reactor's four feedwater pumps after test production, yet again delaying startup of the plant which was originally meant to begin operations in 2009. Test production was postponed until Dec. 25 at the earliest, from previously Dec. 11, TVO said, while permanent output will at best begin on Feb. 6 of next year compared to Jan. 22 seen earlier.

"The investigation into the damage in Olkiluoto 3's feedwater pumps has proceeded into its final stages. Once the investigation is complete, a decision will be made on the startup of the plant unit," TVO said in a statement.

