Left Menu

Hungary to ratify Finland, Sweden NATO bids in February, Finnish foreign minister says

Hungary has promised to ratify the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden in early February of 2023, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday. "This was a positive message ...

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:50 IST
Hungary to ratify Finland, Sweden NATO bids in February, Finnish foreign minister says
Pekka Haavisto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Finland

Hungary has promised to ratify the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden in early February of 2023, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

"This was a positive message ... It specifically emphasized that Finland and Sweden are together and Hungary has no preconditions," Haavisto told journalists in Bucharest where he was attending a meeting with colleagues from NATO countries. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

said last week that Hungary's parliament would ratify NATO memberships for Finland and Sweden early next year.

Turkey, the only other NATO nation that has yet to ratify the memberships, has not yet set a date, Haavisto said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022