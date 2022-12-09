Left Menu

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena introduces UCC Bill in Rajya Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday introduced the 'Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' in the Upper House.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:38 IST
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena introduces UCC Bill in Rajya Sabha
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena (Photo Courtesy: Sansad TV/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday introduced the 'Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' in the Upper House. BJP Rajya Sabha MP introduced the Bill during private members' business, while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was in the chair.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to implement uniform personal laws for all citizens, regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days. The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022