France has definitively dropped EDF's "Hercules" restructuring plan - Le Maire
- Country:
- France
France has definitively shelved plans for a restructuring of the state-controlled nuclear power group EDF, code-named Hercules, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
"Hercules has been dropped and we will not go back on it," Le Maire said during a visit of the Penly nuclear site in northern France. The revamp, which aimed to separate the debt-laden nuclear power business from the rest of the company's assets, had been dropped after it notably raised concerns about job security among employees, who feared that a split between the EDF businesses could result in job cuts.
France is buying out the 16% of EDF it does not already own to take the company private and have a free hand in running it as European governments seek to secure its energy supplies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
European Council president to visit China next month - FT
World team chess: India edges out France, reaches last four
European shares struggle for direction as traders weigh rate outlook
PREVIEW-Soccer-Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark
France debates enshrining abortion rights in constitution