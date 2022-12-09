Left Menu

Telangana: KCR hoists BRS flag at party headquarters after Election Commission approves name change

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the BRS flag at the party headquarters on Friday. The supporters of the party came in large numbers. They burnt crackers and danced to the tune of TRS songs in Hyderabad.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:46 IST
CM Rao at the ceremony in hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission has approved the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to "Bharat Rashtra Samiti", informed the office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday. Earlier in October, K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step towards becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The TRS itself was launched in April 2000. Earlier in May this year, Rao in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

