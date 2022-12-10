"I think they (KCR) might be afraid of Sharmila..." YS Vijayamma alleging she was stopped by police at her residence

YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma, on Thursday, alleged that she was stopped by the police at her residence when she was moving towards the party house. While talking to ANI, she said "I don't understand why the police have stopped me, I think they (KCR) might be afraid of Sharmila."

She said that everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. "In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest but the police and government are overreacting here. Even BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Padyatra was not given permission later they got permission from the court and they are doing Padayatra now," she said.

She also said that YS Sharmila had got permission for Padyatra from the court. "Even though we have permission from the court but they are not allowing us, I don't understand why they are only stopping Sharmila from doing Padayatra. Sharmila will do a Hunger strike till she gets permission from the police," she said.

Earlier today, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila chief alleged that the police were not allowing her to continue a 'padyatra' (foot march) despite her having the court's permission. "I am sitting here on hunger strike demanding that democracy be protected in Telangana and that I am allowed to continue my padyatra," she said.

She further accused that her bus was burnt and the followers beaten up to stop her foot march. "KCR is trying his best to stop my padyatra. My bus was burnt, my people were beaten up and they accused me of violence. Later, they arrested me and took me to Hyderabad. The next day, the court granted me permission to continue my foot march but now the police aren't allowing me to take it forward," she further said.

On November 29, YS Sharmila's car was towed and detained by Panjagutta Police while sitting inside her SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre. She was booked on various charges, including theft, criminal intimidation, and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced before a magistrate. She was detained from Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was then brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

Before being detained, police towed away Sharmila's car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR. After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police allegedly forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers. (ANI)

