Left Menu

NTPC declares commercial operation at Ettayapuram Solar PV project in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 19:30 IST
NTPC declares commercial operation at Ettayapuram Solar PV project in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NTPC Ltd has commenced the commercial operation of its solar photo-voltaic project in Tamil Nadu.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Ltd has become 57,801.27 MW while the group installed capacity grew to 70,416.27 MW, the company said on Saturday.

According to the company, the 230MW Ettayapuram solar PV project is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme Phase-II Tranche-I of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The project was won by NTPC through the Viability Gap Funding based competitive bidding done by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd in 2019. It is developed through Larsen and Toubro under EPC, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd said on its website.

''Consequent to successful commissioning, first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of the 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV project at Tamil Nadu is declared on commercial operation with effect from 12 noon, December 12,'' NTPC said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

As per the conditions in the CPSU scheme, the project employs domestic photo-voltaic modules and cells and receives the Viability Gap Funding from the Ministry, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022