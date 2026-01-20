Thrilling Clashes Await in Australian Open's Second Round

The second round of the Australian Open kicks off on Wednesday with marquee names Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka leading the charge. Joining them are Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev, with high expectations riding on their performances. Tennis fans are in for thrilling showdowns as players battle on the court.

Alcaraz, eager to claim his first Australian Open title, opened his campaign with a win and is set to face Yannick Hanfmann. The 22-year-old aims to transcend previous quarter-final exits. Meanwhile, world number one Sabalenka remains determined to showcase her unpredictable gameplay against Bai Zhuoxuan after surviving an early test in the opening round.

Local favorite Alex de Minaur faces emerging Serbian Hamad Medjedovic. His strategic focus will be crucial in managing Medjedovic's power-packed style. As day four unfolds, fans await an exciting sequence of matches, hoping for memorable moments from tennis greats and rising stars alike.

