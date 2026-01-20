Left Menu

China Joins Trump's Global Peace Initiative

China has been invited to participate in U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, an initiative designed to tackle global conflicts. The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the invitation but provided no further details on Tuesday.

China has received an invitation to take part in U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, according to a statement from a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

This initiative aims to address and resolve international disputes, signaling a potential collaborative effort between two of the world's most influential nations.

The invitation marks a significant move in diplomatic relations, though the spokesperson did not provide additional information on China's response or potential involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

