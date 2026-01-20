BRS MLC Slams Telangana CM Over 'Fictional' Phone-Tapping Allegations

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar launched a scathing attack against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, condemning the notice served to BRS MLA Harish Rao in connection with an alleged phone-tapping case. Kumar described the case as a 'fictional series' aimed at intimidation rather than legitimate inquiry.

In a detailed social media post, Kumar criticized the government's tactics, asserting that the notice, based on a questionable case registered on March 10, 2024, is meant to silence dissent through a 'laundry list' of legal provisions. He praised Harish Rao for persistently challenging government misdeeds, such as irrigation tender frauds and financial mismanagement.

Kumar labeled the Revanth Reddy-led administration as 'weak,' emphasizing that Telangana's history of struggle forbids succumbing to oppression. He warned the regime against underestimating the people's resolve, stating that while authorities can fabricate cases, they cannot silence the public's conscience.

(With inputs from agencies.)