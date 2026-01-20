Supreme Court to Decide on Enforcement Directorate’s Right to File for Writs
The Supreme Court will review whether the Enforcement Directorate can pursue writ petitions under Article 226 as a juristic person in high courts. Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments challenge a Kerala High Court decision that supported ED's rights. This follows a probe into gold smuggling involving coercion allegations.
The Supreme Court is set to evaluate the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) authority, under Article 226, to file writ petitions in high courts as a juristic entity.
This review comes in response to appeals from the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments. They are challenging a decision by the Kerala High Court, which upheld the ED's capability to enforce its rights as a non-human legal entity recognized by the law.
The issue stems from the 2020 gold smuggling investigation through diplomatic channels. After accusations that ED officials coerced accused individuals, the Kerala government initiated a judicial inquiry, prompting legal challenges about jurisdiction and authority.
