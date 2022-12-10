Left Menu

Police seize 72 kg Ganja, 1.8 kg of Ganja seeds, arrest four accused

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing on Saturday arrested four accused including three Ganja peddlers and one Ganja transporter.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 21:32 IST
Four arrested accused (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing on Saturday arrested four accused including three Ganja peddlers and one Ganja transporter. The police seized materials worth Rs 25 lakh including 72 kg of Ganja, 1.8 kg of Ganja seeds, mobiles and a vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Akash Singh, Ramjal Narsimha, Neeraj Prasad Tiwari and Shaik Subhani. According to the police, the prime accused Akash Singh procured Ganja from Vishakhapatnam, Odisha and other places from Shaik Subhani.

"Akash was previously involved in 5 cases in Hyderabad and detained under PD Act in 2021. Akash Singh sells the same to the sub-peddlers Shaik Chand, Mohd Ayub Khan, Ramjal Narsimha and Neeraj Prosad Tiwari. Shaik Chand and Mohd Ayub Khan were arrested earlier. These sub-peddlers pack the Ganja in small sachets and sells them to needy customers in Hyderabad City," said DCP Narcotics Enforcement wing, Hyderabad city, G. Chakravarthy. CP Narcotics Enforcement wing Chakravarthy said that the police have identified around 23 drug users and further investigation is being continued to identify other consumers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

