Case registered against prime accused, 50 others in woman kidnapping case: Telangana police

The Telangana police on Saturday registered a case against more than 50 people in connection with the kidnapping of a woman from her residence in the Adibatla area in Ranga Reddy, police sources said.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 23:06 IST
Adibatla Incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana police on Saturday registered a case against more than 50 people in connection with the kidnapping of a woman from her residence in the Adibatla area in Ranga Reddy, police sources said. "The case under sections 147, 148, 307, 324, 363, 427, 506, 452, 380 r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the named accused Kodudula Naveen Reddy, Ruben and 50 others have been registered," the police sources said.

Notably, Telangana police on Saturday said they had rescued a woman, who was kidnapped from her residence in broad daylight and have arrested eight accused so far. "Total of 8 people have been arrested and we rescued the woman. A kidnapping case has been registered against the accused," said Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu.

As per reports, the woman's parents have alleged that around a hundred youths had barged into their house and forcibly taken away their 24-year-old daughter, Vaishali. The accused also vandalised the house, the parents told the police.

"It is definitely a serious offence. We have registered cases under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. An investigation is underway," said Sudheer Babu.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

