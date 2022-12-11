Left Menu

Europe is simply switching gas dependency from Russia to U.S.-RIA cites Kremlin

Europe is simply switching from dependency on Russian gas to dependency on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, the RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 17:53 IST
Europe is simply switching gas dependency from Russia to U.S.-RIA cites Kremlin
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Europe is simply switching from dependency on Russian gas to dependency on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, the RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday. European Union countries held emergency negotiations on Saturday as they attempt to line up a deal to cap prices at a Dec. 13 meeting of their energy ministers, but states remain split over the plan.

Peskov called the European desire to shake off dependency on Russian gas "absurd" and "frenzied". "They have changed dependency on Russia to dependency on American liquefied natural gas," RIA quoted Peskov as saying on state television, noting that the dependence was the same, just with "much less reciprocity".

"And now, when the Europeans are losing billions of euros every day, Washington is already earning these billions of dollars," Peskov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022