Maharashtra: Male leopard captured in Nashik's Deolali area, locals told to remain alert

The state forest department officials have successfully trapped a male leopard in an installed cage at the Deolali area in Nashik, forest department officials said on Sunday. Vivek Bhadane, Range Forest Officer (RFO) said, "Ten days ago, we received a complaint about a Leopard being spotted in Deolali area of Nashik. We laid a trap on Saturday, and captured an adult male leopard."

"The leopard has been sent to a nursery at Gangapur in Nashik, and undergo a check-up," he said. Maharashtra's Nashik city forest divisional officer Vivek Bhadane said that the forest department has succeeded in imprisoning the leopard in a cage built near an army school in the military area.

The Forest Department said that there are still some leopards in the military area and for that one cage has been installed in the military area and the other cage in the pumping station of the Cantonment Board. "People have been advised to be alert for the next 8-10 days as there is a possibility that more leopards might be roaming in the area," he said.

"Local residents have also been asked not to send small kids outside during the night and early morning," they added. As per officials, the Deolali camp area has now become home to leopards and the existence of big cats in the villages of Darna Kath is proven. Now there is a large forest area on the west side of Deolali Camp which is adjacent to the army area.

Officials said they were taking precautions and had installed around 12 camera traps in the area to monitor the movement of leopards. They said the staff from both Thane territorial and Sanjay Gandhi National Park along with Aarey volunteers group have also been patrolling the area.

There were reports of human-animal conflict involving leopards from other parts of Maharashtra. Earlier in October this year, an eighteen-month-old girl lost her life after a leopard attacked her in Goregaon. According to local police, the toddler resided in Aarey milk colony with her family.

Police stated the incident occurred while the mother went to a nearby temple and the infant tried to follow her when the big cat attacked her. The infant died while being taken to a hospital. (ANI)

