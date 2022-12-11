Left Menu

Delhi: Minor boy dies after iron piece from flyover construction site falls on his head

The iron piece was being dislodged during the ongoing work on the Delhi-Dehradun flyover when it accidentally fell off and hit the boy.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 19:30 IST
A minor boy died after a heavy piece of iron from a construction site fell over his head, police informed on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday morning, under the overbridge near Thokar No. 18 on Pusta Road.

The iron piece was being dislodged during the ongoing work on the Delhi-Dehradun flyover when it accidentally fell off and hit the boy. The minor's body was shifted to SDN Hospital for Medico-Legal Case (MLC) and post-mortem, police said.

The police added that they have also initiated legal action under IPC Section 304 (A) against the contractor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

