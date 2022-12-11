West Bengal BJP chief accuses TMC supporters of attacking his convoy

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday accused TMC supporters of attacking his convoy. Majumdar said his car was attacked by some people who were holding TMC flags.

They tried to attack me and break my car. Thankfully security was there with me and nothing happened. The attackers came with TMC flags. Is TMC giving flags to others? There's no democracy in West Bengal. We'll continue our fight against the government," said Sukanta. "They came to kill me thinking that if I am killed then BJP will cease to exist in West Bengal. But there are thousands of Sukanta Majumdars in BJP and it's not possible to finish BJP by finishing me," he added. (ANI)

