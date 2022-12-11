Left Menu

Yoga has made the world view India as a centre of possibilities in health and wellness: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the second day of the Universal Health Cover day celebrations in Varanasi.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:38 IST
Yogi Adityanath at Universal Health Cover day celebrations in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Yogi Adityanath at Universal Health Cover day celebrations in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday attended the second day of the Universal Health Cover Day celebrations in Varanasi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The two-day event is being held at Rudraksh Convention Center in Varanasi.

The event, which was virtually inaugurated on Saturday by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also attended by Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya. Health Ministers from several states were also present at the event.

Chief Health Officers, Health officers of several states along with several Medical Officers were also present at the event. Discussion is being held regarding the betterment of health Services across the states and the country at large. Speaking on the occasion, the UP CM said, "Nearly 200 countries across the globe have attached themselves with the Yoga culture of India. This connection of the world with Yoga has made the world view India as a centre of possibilities in Health and Wellness."

Speaking on the health initiatives undertaken by the government, Yogi said, "The amount of work done in the health sector in the past eight years is unbelievable. More than 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres have been established. 35 new medical colleges have been opened in Uttar Pradesh alone in collaboration with the central government." Earlier this morning, the Union Health Minister was seen cycling on the streets of Varanasi, as part of a bicycle parade organized by BJP Yuva Morcha.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said that riding a bicycle is good for the environment and health as well. "Cycling is not only the best exercise, but also it is a solution to pollution, and traffic. I want to give a message to the people that if your workplace is nearby or you have to travel nearby your residence, please do use a bicycle," he said. The theme of UHC day 2022 is 'Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All'. Highlighting the importance of health coverage in building a healthy future for all, UHC strives to ensure that all people have access to quality health services without suffering financial hardship when paying for these services.

The UHC also features as a key priority in G20 India Health track and is also a key target for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. The Union Minister even offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple with his family. Calling the Kashi Viswanath temple as centre of faith, he said that there have been a lot of developments in the temple and various facilities are being provided to the people. (ANI)

