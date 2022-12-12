Left Menu

Maharashtra: 2 students die, several injured in Raigad bus accident

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:28 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least two students died and several others were injured after a bus carrying 48 students overturned in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, said police. The incident occurred in the Khopoli police station area.

According to the Raigad Police, the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic. Suddenly the driver lost control of the bus and overturned. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The condition of some of them was reported to be critical. "The students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, senior police inspector, Pune Express Highway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

