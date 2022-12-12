Left Menu

Godrej Agrovet sells nearly 4 acre land in Tamil Nadu for Rs 71 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Godrej Agrovet on Monday said it has sold 3.92 acres of land in Tamil Nadu for Rs 71.36 crore in two separate deals.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has ''entered into two sale deeds dated December 12, 2022 for transfer of total land admeasuring 3.92 acres (approx.) situated at Ambattur, Tamil Nadu for a total consideration of Rs 71.36 crore (approx).'' The company has sold 0.65 acres to Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd for Rs 11.83 crore. In another deal, it has sold 3.27 acres to Minerva Veritas Data Centre Pvt Ltd for Rs 59.53 crore.

The deal with Godrej and Boyce falls in related parties transaction.

