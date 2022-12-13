PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Microsoft to take 4% stake in London Stock Exchange Group - UK building materials provider Jewson to be sold by French owner

- Metro Bank fined £10mn by UK regulator for misleading investors - EU to name sanctions envoy to enforce curbs on Russia

Overview - Microsoft will buy a 4% stake worth $2 billion in the London Stock Exchange Group, in the latest sign of blurring boundaries between Big Tech and financial firms which have raised some concerns among regulators.

- French construction products company Saint-Gobain is to sell UK building materials merchant Jewson as part of a broader exit from its British business, which has fallen behind European rivals. - British challenger bank Metro and two of its former executives have been slapped with fines by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, over reporting errors that wiped hundreds of millions of pounds off its share value in 2019.

- European Union is to appoint a sanctions envoy to push for tighter enforcement of its penalties in countries including Turkey, as the bloc seeks to crack down on circumvention of its measures against Russia. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

