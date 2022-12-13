Madhya Pradesh: Scuffle between shopkeeper and customer over discount at liquor shop, one man sustains injury

One man sustained an injury on the head after a fight that broke out between a shopkeeper and customers over a discount at a liquor shop, informed police officials on Tuesday.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

