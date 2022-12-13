Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Scuffle between shopkeeper and customer over discount at liquor shop, one man sustains injury

"A fight broke out between a shopkeeper and customers over a discount at a liquor shop in Vijay Nagar area in Indore. One man sustained an injury on the head," said SHO, Vijay Nagar, Indore.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 09:47 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
One man sustained an injury on the head after a fight that broke out between a shopkeeper and customers over a discount at a liquor shop, informed police officials on Tuesday.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

